Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 12.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,600,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,688,000 after acquiring an additional 182,823 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,565,000 after buying an additional 20,947 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $174.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $213.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.53.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $563,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 5,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total transaction of $790,994.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,424 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,970. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TT opened at $152.89 on Thursday. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $142.53 and a one year high of $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.12.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 45.58%.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

