Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 45.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 86.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 621.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $189.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.84. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.82 and a 52-week high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.26. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.26%.

CASY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.70.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

