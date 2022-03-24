Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 150,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCSF. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $500,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 201,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 186,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 12,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

In related news, Director Clare Stack Richer purchased 3,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $49,996.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BCSF opened at $15.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $16.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 60.69% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $51.53 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Profile (Get Rating)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.