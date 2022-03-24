Kestra Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MELI. TheStreet cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,757.00.

MELI stock opened at $1,212.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $858.99 and a 1-year high of $1,970.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,058.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,325.38. The firm has a market cap of $61.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 717.43 and a beta of 1.52.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Marcelo Melamud purchased 55 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $881.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total transaction of $75,645.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

