Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 7,510 Shares of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:TUSA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:TUSA – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,510 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.09% of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TUSA. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 66,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF during the third quarter valued at $247,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF during the third quarter valued at $389,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TUSA opened at $47.77 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.70. First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF has a 1-year low of $44.10 and a 1-year high of $51.86.

