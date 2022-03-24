Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 7,719 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 115.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,719 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Organon & Co. by 56.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Organon & Co. by 342.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 68.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $35.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.34. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.47. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 411.54% and a net margin of 21.43%. Organon & Co.’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

OGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.56.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

