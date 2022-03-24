Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $512,000 in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,274 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BEN. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 46.0% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 35.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,845 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 16.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,092 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 668,297 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $8,200,004.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $27.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.84. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.45 and a twelve month high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.69%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

