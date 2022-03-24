Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 837 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,733 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPE. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 84.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 882,363 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $144,451,000 after buying an additional 403,625 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Expedia Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 550,931 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $90,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Expedia Group by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,413 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Expedia Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,809 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Expedia Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $205.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Argus upped their target price on Expedia Group from $216.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.52.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 45,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total transaction of $9,630,226.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,338 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.81, for a total transaction of $488,197.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 130,391 shares of company stock valued at $25,772,450 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $186.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $187.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.11. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.77 and a 12-month high of $217.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.83, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.54.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.92) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

