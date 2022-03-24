Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CRO Joshua Isner sold 1,286 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $201,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Luke Larson sold 5,742 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $899,197.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JMP Securities started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Axon Enterprise from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.38.

Shares of AXON stock opened at $134.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.58. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.18, a PEG ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.44. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.05 and a 1 year high of $209.00.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.29. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $217.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

