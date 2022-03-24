Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 236 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,109 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTCH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,333,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 15.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,406,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,980,000 after acquiring an additional 327,316 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 311,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,261,000 after acquiring an additional 19,191 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 71.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Match Group stock opened at $102.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.32. The stock has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.20 and a 12-month high of $182.00.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.16 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 69.07%. Match Group’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTCH. Cowen reduced their price objective on Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Match Group from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Match Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Match Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.47.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

