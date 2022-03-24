Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 954 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Snap by 38.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 69,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 19,347 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Snap by 15.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 171,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,671,000 after acquiring an additional 23,157 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Snap in the third quarter valued at about $13,460,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Snap in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 16.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after buying an additional 6,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

SNAP opened at $35.88 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.43. The company has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a PE ratio of -108.73 and a beta of 1.12. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.32 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.70.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 13,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $481,484.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $223,563.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,251,699 shares of company stock valued at $47,574,738 over the last ninety days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SNAP shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Snap from $53.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Snap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Snap from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.11.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

