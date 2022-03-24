Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $16.21

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.21 and traded as low as $15.12. Kirin shares last traded at $15.23, with a volume of 185,252 shares.

KNBWY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Kirin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirin from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.40.

Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of beverages and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Japan Beer and Spirits, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages, Oceania Integrated Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and Other. The Japan Beer and Spirits segment manufactures and sells beer, sparkling wine, Western liquor, and other alcoholic beverages through its subsidiary.

