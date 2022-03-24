Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.000-$7.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.84 billion-$19.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.20 billion.
Shares of Kohl’s stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.09. 2,068,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,990,261. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.31 and a 200-day moving average of $53.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.10. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently commented on KSS shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kohl’s from $55.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Kohl’s from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kohl’s from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kohl’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.54.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth about $393,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 310,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,228,000 after acquiring an additional 89,284 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kohl’s Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.
