Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.000-$7.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.84 billion-$19.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.20 billion.

Shares of Kohl’s stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.09. 2,068,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,990,261. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.31 and a 200-day moving average of $53.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.10. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.15%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KSS shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kohl’s from $55.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Kohl’s from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kohl’s from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kohl’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.54.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth about $393,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 310,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,228,000 after acquiring an additional 89,284 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.