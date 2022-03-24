Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.490-$1.630 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.370. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $64.12. The company had a trading volume of 198,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,317. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.51. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $58.93 and a 52 week high of $84.68.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.42 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 8.73%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KFY shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $760,023.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 4,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 7,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

