Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America accounts for 4.4% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $10,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,835,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $515,142,000 after buying an additional 59,057 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,671,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $460,962,000 after purchasing an additional 84,172 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,591,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $447,843,000 after purchasing an additional 34,864 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 8.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,141,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $321,147,000 after purchasing an additional 87,162 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 803,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $226,205,000 after purchasing an additional 23,001 shares during the period. 88.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LH traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $271.44. 576,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,589. The company has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $243.19 and a one year high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total transaction of $43,761.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $65,290.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 821 shares of company stock worth $222,351. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.34.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

