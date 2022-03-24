Lake Street Financial LLC Buys Shares of 1,524 Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.8% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $94,449.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $3,481,628.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,230 shares of company stock worth $3,885,876 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $210.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.55. The company has a market cap of $89.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $155.07 and a 1 year high of $216.73.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.61%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.47.

Chubb Profile (Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.