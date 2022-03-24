Lake Street Financial LLC Buys Shares of 1,758 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $911,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APD opened at $235.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $250.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.99. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $316.39. The firm has a market cap of $52.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.29%.

Several analysts have commented on APD shares. Bank of America cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.56.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

