Lake Street Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,378 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.4% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. 69.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $139.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.14. The firm has a market cap of $412.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $127.27 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

