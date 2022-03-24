Lake Street Financial LLC Invests $351,000 in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CP. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter worth about $400,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 417.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 6,663 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 411.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 29,407 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 613.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,799,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,399,000 after buying an additional 1,547,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 394.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 39,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

NYSE CP opened at $81.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.94. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $64.37 and a 52 week high of $83.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $75.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 35.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

