Lake Street Financial LLC Invests $452,000 in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Dover by 681.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Dover by 361.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Dover during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

In other Dover news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $4,945,018.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total value of $504,324.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $157.83 on Thursday. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $134.08 and a fifty-two week high of $184.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 25.87%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DOV shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.46.

Dover Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.