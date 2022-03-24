Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Receives GBX 711.86 Average Target Price from Analysts

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 711.86 ($9.37).

Several research analysts have issued reports on LRE shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 760 ($10.01) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 781 ($10.28) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

LON:LRE traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 392.20 ($5.16). 408,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,816. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 477.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 523.68. Lancashire has a fifty-two week low of GBX 342.40 ($4.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 725 ($9.54). The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.81. The company has a market capitalization of £957.01 million and a PE ratio of -19.92.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Lancashire’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Lancashire’s payout ratio is presently -0.79%.

In related news, insider Natalie Kershaw acquired 12,438 shares of Lancashire stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 402 ($5.29) per share, for a total transaction of £50,000.76 ($65,825.12). Also, insider Alex Maloney sold 86,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 499 ($6.57), for a total transaction of £432,498.27 ($569,376.34).

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

