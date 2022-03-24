Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.88.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landos Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Landos Biopharma from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Get Landos Biopharma alerts:

Shares of LABP traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,373. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.62. Landos Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 1,337.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 382.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

About Landos Biopharma (Get Rating)

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Landos Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landos Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.