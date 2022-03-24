Landshare (LAND) Reaches Market Cap of $2.72 Million

Landshare (LAND) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Landshare has a market capitalization of $2.72 million and approximately $96,075.00 worth of Landshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Landshare has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Landshare coin can currently be purchased for about $1.43 or 0.00003252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003682 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00036840 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.93 or 0.00111333 BTC.

Landshare Coin Profile

Landshare (LAND) is a coin. It was first traded on March 24th, 2021. Landshare’s total supply is 3,801,264 coins and its circulating supply is 1,899,804 coins. Landshare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Landbox is a blockchain real estate project established based upon professional experiences in the existing real estate development and education industries. By utilizing “prop-tech” – a tech solution combining blockchain with real estate development – business development can be expanded. The first service product offered is “AuctionOK”, an online real estate auction service based on blockchain. This product is aiming to solve the various inconveniences of the existing offline-based real estate auction system. A patent application has been filed to provide an online, non-face-to-face real estate auction service using blockchain. “

Landshare Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Landshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

