Lantern Pharma’s (LTRN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Colliers Securities

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Colliers Securities in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Lantern Pharma’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.91) EPS.
Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Lantern Pharma from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.
NASDAQ LTRN opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.14 million, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.57. Lantern Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.52.
Lantern Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapies using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lantern Pharma (LTRN)
- 2 Contrarian Stock Picks With Major Upside
- Urban Outfitters Stock is Worth a Try
- 3 High Quality Mid Caps to Buy and Hold
- Enerpac Tool Group Reports Headwinds You Need To Know About
- Undervalued Winnebago Gets Even Cheaper
Receive News & Ratings for Lantern Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantern Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.