Lantern Pharma’s (LTRN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Colliers Securities

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Colliers Securities in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Lantern Pharma’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.91) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Lantern Pharma from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Get Lantern Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ LTRN opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.14 million, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.57. Lantern Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Lantern Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $2,574,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lantern Pharma by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 167,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 11,247 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lantern Pharma by 3.0% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 155,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lantern Pharma by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lantern Pharma by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. 15.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lantern Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapies using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lantern Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantern Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.