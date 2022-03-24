Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lantheus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.47. Lantheus reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 820%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lantheus will report full-year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lantheus.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.77 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 16.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of Lantheus stock traded down $4.81 on Monday, hitting $50.69. The stock had a trading volume of 74,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,295. Lantheus has a twelve month low of $19.30 and a twelve month high of $58.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.93.

In other news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 8,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $425,202.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $128,448.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,205 shares of company stock worth $4,060,666 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 218.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

