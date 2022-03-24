Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 74,401 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 885,295 shares.The stock last traded at $50.69 and had previously closed at $55.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LNTH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -48.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.36.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.77 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 16.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The company’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Lantheus news, SVP Carol Walker sold 6,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $334,166.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $33,447.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,205 shares of company stock worth $4,060,666 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the third quarter worth about $43,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Lantheus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Lantheus by 218.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 39.5% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

