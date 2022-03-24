Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Stock Price Up 4.9% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) rose 4.9% on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $100.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Laredo Petroleum traded as high as $77.44 and last traded at $75.91. Approximately 6,437 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 870,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.35.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $72.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.80.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $36,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Tommye Karen Chandler sold 10,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $837,843.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 521,179 shares of company stock valued at $38,114,568. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,629,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,161,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $129,991,000 after acquiring an additional 183,927 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,577,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $94,853,000 after acquiring an additional 144,462 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 714,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,884,000 after acquiring an additional 304,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 260,525 shares during the period. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 101.15%. The company had revenue of $470.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 28.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.