Latin Metals (CVE:LMS) Trading Down 7.4%

Shares of Latin Metals Inc. (CVE:LMS – Get Rating) traded down 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 6,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 28,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.45. The firm has a market cap of C$7.16 million and a PE ratio of -12.50.
About Latin Metals (CVE:LMS)
