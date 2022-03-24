Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Boosts Stock Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,701,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,599,000 after purchasing an additional 309,423 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,162,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,916,000 after purchasing an additional 36,584 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 887,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,344,000 after purchasing an additional 46,826 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 753,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,294,000 after purchasing an additional 107,796 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 669,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,648,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHR traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $53.19. 21,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,142. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.79. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.08 and a fifty-two week high of $57.75.

