Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Cuts Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,339 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.6% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 143.9% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 63.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 244.8% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $204,337.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $54,798.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.89. 598,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,875,482. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.62 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 52.86%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.63.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

