Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Grows Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 596,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,475,000 after purchasing an additional 109,995 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $492,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $544,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays raised AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.06.

AVB traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $240.97. 4,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,406. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.24 and a 52 week high of $257.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $242.32 and a 200 day moving average of $238.85. The stock has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 43.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.46%.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

