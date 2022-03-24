Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Has $4.50 Million Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,542 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises about 2.6% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $4,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 550.7% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,882,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,155,000 after buying an additional 3,285,643 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 175.8% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,782,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,724,000 after buying an additional 2,411,340 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,218,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 804.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 822,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,486,000 after buying an additional 731,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. NinePointTwo Capital LLC now owns 2,287,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,160,000 after buying an additional 574,171 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.44. 386,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,061,002. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a twelve month low of $59.94 and a twelve month high of $64.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.30.

