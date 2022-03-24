Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Sells 2,796 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA reduced its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,796 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sky Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth $457,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Ball by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at $412,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Ball by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its position in Ball by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 260,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,040,000 after buying an additional 89,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Shares of NYSE BLL traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.35. 36,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,855,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.88. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $77.95 and a 52 week high of $98.09. The company has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.89.

Ball ( NYSE:BLL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BLL. Citigroup lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial raised their target price on Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ball has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

In other Ball news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 2,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $228,965.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total value of $786,939.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 15,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,499. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ball (Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.