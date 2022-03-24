Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Sells 2,796 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA reduced its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,796 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sky Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth $457,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Ball by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at $412,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Ball by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its position in Ball by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 260,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,040,000 after buying an additional 89,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE BLL traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.35. 36,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,855,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.88. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $77.95 and a 52 week high of $98.09. The company has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.89.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.
A number of research firms recently commented on BLL. Citigroup lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial raised their target price on Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ball has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.
In other Ball news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 2,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $228,965.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total value of $786,939.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 15,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,499. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Ball (Get Rating)
Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.
