Lee J. Belitsky Sells 36,473 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Stock

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) EVP Lee J. Belitsky sold 36,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total value of $4,057,621.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:DKS opened at $107.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.04 and a 200-day moving average of $117.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 60.28%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

DKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lowered their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wedbush reduced their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.56.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

