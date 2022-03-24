Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $106.83, but opened at $104.00. Leidos shares last traded at $106.99, with a volume of 1,617 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $2,692,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $214,180.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,106 shares of company stock valued at $6,126,382. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

LDOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.13.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,783,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,225,350,000 after acquiring an additional 741,276 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,685,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $505,404,000 after acquiring an additional 211,254 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,678,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $327,007,000 after acquiring an additional 244,389 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,637,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $234,468,000 after acquiring an additional 106,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,635,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $233,733,000 after acquiring an additional 189,396 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leidos Company Profile (NYSE:LDOS)

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.