LexAurum Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

LexAurum Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE stock opened at $52.19 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.