LexAurum Advisors LLC Invests $275,000 in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 8,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period.
NYSEARCA:SPIP opened at $30.77 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a one year low of $29.85 and a one year high of $32.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.06.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP)
- 2 Contrarian Stock Picks With Major Upside
- Urban Outfitters Stock is Worth a Try
- 3 High Quality Mid Caps to Buy and Hold
- Enerpac Tool Group Reports Headwinds You Need To Know About
- Why Poshmark Makes Sense For Your Watchlist?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.