LexAurum Advisors LLC Invests $275,000 in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 8,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPIP opened at $30.77 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a one year low of $29.85 and a one year high of $32.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.06.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.