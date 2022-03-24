LexAurum Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of O. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,203,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $661,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995,356 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 502.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,450,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877,684 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Realty Income by 2,072.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,351,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,215 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,570,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,371,951,000 after purchasing an additional 752,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 440.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 686,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,538,000 after purchasing an additional 559,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $66.90 on Thursday. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $62.41 and a 52-week high of $74.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 314.90%.

O has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lowered Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

