LexAurum Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA ISCG opened at $43.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.82. iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $39.55 and a 52-week high of $54.84.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.