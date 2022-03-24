LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $104.36

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $104.36 and last traded at $106.09, with a volume of 3799 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.96.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research cut LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on LGI Homes from $125.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.00.
The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 14.86 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
In related news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 32,860 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $3,910,011.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 16,729 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $1,990,583.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,472 shares of company stock worth $6,362,633. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGIH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 9.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,950,000 after purchasing an additional 350,389 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in LGI Homes by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,032,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,517,000 after acquiring an additional 41,024 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,033,000 after buying an additional 52,534 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,676,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 455,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,298,000 after purchasing an additional 177,924 shares during the period. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LGI Homes Company Profile (NASDAQ:LGIH)
LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.
