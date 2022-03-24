LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $104.36

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $104.36 and last traded at $106.09, with a volume of 3799 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.96.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research cut LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on LGI Homes from $125.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.00.

The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 14.86 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $801.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.07 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 32,860 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $3,910,011.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 16,729 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $1,990,583.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,472 shares of company stock worth $6,362,633. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGIH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 9.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,950,000 after purchasing an additional 350,389 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in LGI Homes by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,032,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,517,000 after acquiring an additional 41,024 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,033,000 after buying an additional 52,534 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,676,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 455,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,298,000 after purchasing an additional 177,924 shares during the period. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

