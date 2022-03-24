LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.000-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $560 million-$580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $601.18 million.LHC Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.600-$6.000 EPS.

Shares of LHC Group stock traded up $4.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $157.34. 14,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. LHC Group has a 1 year low of $108.42 and a 1 year high of $223.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.80.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $583.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.44 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that LHC Group will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LHCG shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on LHC Group from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on LHC Group from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised LHC Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on LHC Group from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $168.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,343 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $16,927,000 after purchasing an additional 16,359 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,196 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,115 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,698 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,137 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

