Litecoin Cash (LCC) One Day Volume Hits $2,389.00

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $6.22 million and $2,389.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,695.45 or 0.99667768 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 887.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 753,651,231 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

