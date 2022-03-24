Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Gap Up to $71.86

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $71.86, but opened at $74.89. Logitech International shares last traded at $75.99, with a volume of 20,002 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LOGI. Bank of America started coverage on Logitech International in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Logitech International from CHF 114 to CHF 107 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Logitech International in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital raised Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Logitech International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.91. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.87.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.18. Logitech International had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Samantha Harnett sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total transaction of $97,996.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Logitech International by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Logitech International Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

