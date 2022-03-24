Lowland Investment Company plc (LON:LWI) Declares GBX 1.53 Dividend

Lowland Investment Company plc (LON:LWI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.53 ($0.02) per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Lowland Investment stock opened at GBX 130.26 ($1.71) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £351.94 million and a PE ratio of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.95, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 533.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,053.86. Lowland Investment has a 52-week low of GBX 110 ($1.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 146 ($1.92).

Lowland Investment Company plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

