Mainframe 24-Hour Volume Tops $26.20 Million (MFT)

Mainframe (MFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. During the last seven days, Mainframe has traded flat against the US dollar. Mainframe has a market capitalization of $169.51 million and $26.20 million worth of Mainframe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mainframe coin can now be bought for about $0.0170 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003687 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00036868 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.61 or 0.00110788 BTC.

Mainframe Profile

Mainframe (CRYPTO:MFT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 4th, 2018. Mainframe’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Mainframe is https://reddit.com/r/mainframe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mainframe’s official Twitter account is @Mainframe_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mainframe is blog.mainframe.com . Mainframe’s official website is mainframe.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hifi Finance is a blockchain based platform for decentralized applications. Hifi Finance network enables any application to send data, store files and manage payments. MFT is an ethereum-based token that powers Hifi Finance platform. MFT token can also be used as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Mainframe Coin Trading

