Malissia Clinton Sells 4,375 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Stock

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) Director Malissia Clinton sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $70,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE DDD opened at $15.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.24. 3D Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $41.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.27.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $150.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.93 million. 3D Systems had a net margin of 52.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DDD. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in 3D Systems by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,795,446 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $426,392,000 after acquiring an additional 583,388 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,766,891 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $124,220,000 after purchasing an additional 110,926 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,550,443 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $119,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,274 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,654,231 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $79,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,651,342 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $78,650,000 after buying an additional 1,662,200 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

About 3D Systems (Get Rating)

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.