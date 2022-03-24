Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Receives C$30.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$30.67.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MFC. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.50 to C$31.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$25.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

In other news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,895 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total transaction of C$347,838.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$247,708.67. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total transaction of C$573,104.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$149,574.71.

TSE MFC traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$26.13. 3,511,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,227,298. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$26.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.00, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of C$22.76 and a 12-month high of C$28.09. The firm has a market cap of C$50.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.38.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$21.61 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 23.5292315 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.05%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

