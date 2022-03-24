Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Marathon Digital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 21st. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MARA. Zacks Investment Research cut Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Marathon Digital from $74.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Compass Point raised their target price on Marathon Digital from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.17.

Shares of NASDAQ MARA opened at $29.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.03 and a beta of 4.65. Marathon Digital has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $83.45. The company has a current ratio of 49.89, a quick ratio of 49.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.13.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.25). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 24.04% and a positive return on equity of 18.77%.

In related news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $3,084,987.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 93.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Marathon Digital during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 2,490.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 56.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.