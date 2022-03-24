Mark R. Ziebell Sells 1,302 Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Stock

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 1,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $28,657.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of CDMO stock opened at $21.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.45 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.26. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $34.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 12.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 0.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 2.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Avid Bioservices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Avid Bioservices from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avid Bioservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

