Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) CEO Sells $759,269.16 in Stock

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $759,269.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $162.55 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.48 and a 52 week high of $175.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $81.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.91%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,284,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,304,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $558,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

